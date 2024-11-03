Martha Stewart Critiques Ryan Reynolds’ Off-Screen Humor

Amidst celebrity discussions on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show, Martha Stewart recently sparked a light-hearted controversy by critiquing actor Ryan Reynolds' off-screen humor. She remarked that while Reynolds often covers his face in films, making him intriguing, he is not as amusing in real life. Stewart, known for her straightforward manner, commented that Reynolds is 'very serious,' shifting her preference towards personalities like Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Ryan Reynolds, typically celebrated for his comedic performances in hits such as Deadpool and The Proposal, took to social media to respond. On the platform X, he humorously disagreed with Stewart, joking about her unexpected agility in closing the gap during a mile run. His spirited comeback highlights the actor's willingness to engage playfully with Stewart's challenging, yet jovial critique.

Stewart's comment and Reynolds' reaction underline a friendly interplay between the two public figures. Despite her critique, Stewart acknowledged Reynolds as a competent actor, capable of portraying humor on screen, even if she found his real-life demeanor more solemn. Their public exchange underscores an entertaining dynamic, keeping audiences amused by this celebrity banter.

(With inputs from agencies.)