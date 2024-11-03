Bhai Dooj: A Celebration Beyond Boundaries in Kolkata's Sonagachi

Bhai Dooj, known for symbolizing the love between brothers and sisters, takes on a unique significance in Kolkata's Sonagachi, the city's red-light district. The festival, organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, serves as a platform for sex workers to challenge societal stigmas and assert their place in society.

Speaking to ANI, Bishakha Laskar, Secretary of the Committee, explained, "We've been celebrating Bhai Dooj here for many years. Next year, we plan to scale up the event, although inviting international guests is not feasible, we hope our message reaches them."

The festival, featuring the traditional 'Tika' application on brothers' foreheads, gift exchanges, and prayers for longevity, is celebrated under various names across India, such as Bhai Tika and Yama Dwitiya. The festivities are steeped in mythology and aim to reinforce familial bonds while challenging social barriers.

