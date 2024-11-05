Left Menu

Echoes of Earth: A Symphony of Sustainability at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will partner with the Echoes of Earth music festival for the fifth time, featuring live performances and art installations. The collaboration will highlight sustainability through workshops and initiatives. The festival will also head to Goa in 2025, showcasing global artists across diverse genres.

Updated: 05-11-2024 17:22 IST
  • India

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is once again joining forces with the Echoes of Earth music festival, marking their fifth consecutive partnership. Festival director Roshan Netalkar announced that live performances are scheduled at BLR Airport throughout November, leading up to the main event on December 7 and 8 in Bengaluru.

The collaboration will not only entertain travelers with music but also engage young minds through educational workshops. Initiatives like 'Namma Shikshana' and 'The Greener Side' will focus on sustainability and conservation, featuring activities like waste management practices and art from recycled materials.

Artists such as Anirudh Ravi and Aanchal Bordoloi will perform, while installations by Siddhartha Kararwal will showcase Karnataka's biodiversity. The festival, located at Embassy Riding School, promises a unique 360° sound experience, blending nature sounds at the Big Tree Solar Stage. Ticket prices start at Rs 5,999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

