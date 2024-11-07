Crossword Book Jury Awards Unveils Diverse Shortlist

The Crossword Book Jury Awards has unveiled the shortlist for its prestigious literary categories, including Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business and Management, Children's Books, and Translations. Judged by separate panels, these works reflect the diversity and richness of the Indian literary scene.

In Fiction, notable titles include ''The East Indian'' by Brinda Charry and ''Never Never Land'' by Namita Gokhale. For Non-Fiction, standout names like Sudha Bharadwaj's ''From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada'' have been highlighted.

The awards, celebrating literary excellence, promise winners a cash prize of Rs 50,000 on December 8. The shortlist underscores the incredible diversity of voices and perspectives enriching India's literary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)