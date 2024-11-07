Left Menu

European Cinema Shines at 29th EU Film Festival in India

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) opened its 29th edition in New Delhi at the India Habitat Centre. The festival, showcasing 26 films in 31 languages, celebrates European cinema's richness and cultural diversity. It will also be held in Kolkata and Hyderabad, featuring international collaborations.

Film enthusiasts flocked to the India Habitat Centre for the inauguration of the 29th European Union Film Festival. The event commenced with the screening of 'La Chimera', a masterpiece by Alice Rohrwacher.

Presiding over the opening ceremony were EU Ambassador Herve Delphin, actor Yile Yara Vianello, and other notable figures from the European and Indian cinema landscapes. Attendees look forward to the showcasing of 26 acclaimed films in 31 languages, promoting European cultural diversity.

EUFF, established as a cultural staple in India, will extend to Kolkata and Hyderabad, celebrating the shared love for cinema and fostering cultural exchange between Europe and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

