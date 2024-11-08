Left Menu

Tragedy in Buenos Aires: Three Charged in Liam Payne's Mysterious Death

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, following his fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony. An autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and an antidepressant in his system. Questions remain about Payne's behavior and potential substance influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 03:05 IST
In a startling development, Argentine authorities have charged three individuals in the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, following an incident in which he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

The tragic event, which sent shockwaves across the globe, raised troubling questions regarding the circumstances leading to Payne's fall. Officials revealed a 911 call made by a hotel employee on the day of the incident, expressing concerns over Payne's aggressive behavior and potential substance influence.

Subsequent autopsy findings confirmed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in Payne's system. Among those charged are a suspected drug dealer, a hotel staffer linked to the cocaine supply, and an individual close to Payne, with charges extending to 'abandonment of a person followed by death.' The identities of those charged remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

