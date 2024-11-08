Prabhas Joins Forces with Hombale Films for Three-Film Partnership

In a significant development for Indian cinema, Telugu superstar Prabhas and production house Hombale Films have announced a three-film deal, beginning with the sequel to their 2023 hit, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'.

While the duo unveiled their plans for a multi-film collaboration, they remained tight-lipped about the titles of the remaining two films. This ambitious project is slated for releases between 2026 and 2028.

Hombale Films, renowned for its Kannada franchises 'KGF' and 'Kantara', expressed excitement about this partnership. Founder Vijay Kiragandur emphasized the aim to create timeless stories that resonate globally, beginning with 'Salaar 2'.

