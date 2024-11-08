Left Menu

Prabhas Joins Forces with Hombale Films for Three-Film Partnership

Prabhas and Hombale Films have announced a major three-film partnership, commencing with the sequel to 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. The collaboration aims to take Indian cinema to a global audience. The release timeline spans from 2026 to 2028, highlighting Hombale's commitment to storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian cinema, Telugu superstar Prabhas and production house Hombale Films have announced a three-film deal, beginning with the sequel to their 2023 hit, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'.

While the duo unveiled their plans for a multi-film collaboration, they remained tight-lipped about the titles of the remaining two films. This ambitious project is slated for releases between 2026 and 2028.

Hombale Films, renowned for its Kannada franchises 'KGF' and 'Kantara', expressed excitement about this partnership. Founder Vijay Kiragandur emphasized the aim to create timeless stories that resonate globally, beginning with 'Salaar 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

