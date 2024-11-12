Left Menu

Gal Gadot Stars in Thrilling London Race Against Time in 'The Runner'

Gal Gadot takes on the role of a high-powered attorney in 'The Runner', an action thriller directed by Kevin Macdonald. Set in London, the film sees Gadot's character navigate cryptic challenges to save her abducted son. Developed by David Kosse, the film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Updated: 12-11-2024 09:57 IST
Actor Gal Gadot (Image source: Instagram @gal_gadot). Image Credit: ANI
Gal Gadot is set to headline the high-octane action thriller 'The Runner', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, as confirmed by Deadline. The narrative unfolds in the bustling streets of London, offering audiences a suspenseful journey helmed by Macdonald, known for his award-winning cinematic ventures such as 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'The Mauritanian'.

The global rights to this gripping tale have been secured by Amazon MGM Studios, marking a promising collaboration under the production guidance of David Kosse's Rockwood Pictures. Kosse, renowned for his pivotal roles at Universal and Netflix, brings this project to fruition, showcasing Gadot as a formidable attorney racing against time, deciphering mysterious phone commands to rescue her kidnapped son.

Gadot, recognized for her roles in 'Red Notice' and 'Heart of Stone', further extends her diverse portfolio. She is slated to appear as the Evil Queen in Disney's forthcoming 'Snow White', expected to premier in March 2025, alongside her production endeavors at Pilot Wave. Kosse, meanwhile, continues to shape his London-based Rockwood Pictures with projects like 'The Runner' and his involvement in the anticipated 'Peaky Blinders' movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

