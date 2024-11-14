A Symbolic Celebration: 75 Years of India-Philippines Diplomatic Ties

A special logo combining elements from the national flags of India and the Philippines was unveiled to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

At a celebratory event in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio and Undersecretary of Tourism Maria Rica C Bueno, revealed the joint logo. This logo, featuring the Ashok Chakra, a sun, and national birds—the peacock and eagle—symbolizes the enduring friendship and cultural bonds of the two countries.

As the 75th anniversary coincides with a decade of India's 'Act East' policy, the festivities aim to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, healthcare, defense, and culture. India and the Philippines are committed to enhancing their ties while respecting international laws and norms.

