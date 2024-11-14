Left Menu

Divyanka Tripathi's Transformative Role in 'Magic of Shiri'

Divyanka Tripathi, acclaimed for roles in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', stars in 'Magic of Shiri' as a homemaker pursuing her dream of becoming a magician. Sacrificing for family, she learns magic tricks and sword fighting for authenticity. Praises co-star Jaaved Jaaferi's performance.

Updated: 14-11-2024 23:41 IST
Divyanka Tripathi (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Divyanka Tripathi, celebrated for her performances in hit shows like 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', has taken on a new challenge with 'Magic of Shiri'. In this series, Tripathi plays a dedicated homemaker striving against all odds to fulfill her dream of becoming a magician, portraying a character she describes as relatable and authentic.

In a recent interview, Tripathi expressed her connection to her on-screen role, sharing insights into the sacrifices she made post-marriage to prioritize family while juggling her career. Her character's journey from selfless family devotion to reclaiming personal dreams resonates with her own life experiences.

To prepare for her intricate role, Tripathi underwent intensive training, including ballet and learning magic tricks, as well as the rare skill of sword fighting. She lauded co-star Jaaved Jaaferi's performance, hinting at his surprising and serious portrayal, which contrasts his usual comedic roles. 'Magic of Shiri' is now available on JioCinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

