Controversy Surrounds Felicitation of Industrialist Accused in Morbi Collapse

Jaysukh Patel, an industrialist and the main accused in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy, was honored by the Patidar community in Morbi, generating widespread controversy. The event was attended by Patel, who is currently out on bail. Critics argue it was distasteful due to the disaster's impact, which claimed 135 lives.

The organizers defended the felicitation, emphasizing it was meant to honor Patel in his role as the son of the late OR Patel, who was known for his philanthropic contributions, particularly the founding of the Ajanta Group. The event included a ritual in which Patel was weighed in sweet dumplings, which will be distributed among Patidar families.

Narendra Parmar, representing the victims' families, expressed sadness over the ceremony, questioning the appropriateness of honoring Patel while the trauma of the bridge collapse still lingers. Despite the backlash, some community members see the event as a rightful tribute to Patel's late father.

(With inputs from agencies.)