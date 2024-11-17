Kantara: Chapter 1 Set to Enchant Audiences with Historical Prequel

The much-awaited directorial debut of Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, as per an announcement by Hombale Films on Sunday.

This film serves as a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning 'Kantara', also helmed by Shetty. The Kannada-language venture, recreated to depict the historic Kadamba Empire, seeks to immerse audiences into a historical setting.

Previously, 'Kantara' captivated a global audience with its unique portrayal of a small community in Karnataka, earning over Rs 400 crore and sweeping up National Awards for its compelling storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)