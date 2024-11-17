Kantara: Chapter 1 Set to Enchant Audiences with Historical Prequel
Rishab Shetty's directorial 'Kantara: Chapter 1', a prequel to the acclaimed 'Kantara', will release on October 2, 2025. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie features a detailed reconstruction of the Kadamba Empire. The original film set in Karnataka's woodlands earned over Rs 400 crore and won National Awards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The much-awaited directorial debut of Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, as per an announcement by Hombale Films on Sunday.
This film serves as a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning 'Kantara', also helmed by Shetty. The Kannada-language venture, recreated to depict the historic Kadamba Empire, seeks to immerse audiences into a historical setting.
Previously, 'Kantara' captivated a global audience with its unique portrayal of a small community in Karnataka, earning over Rs 400 crore and sweeping up National Awards for its compelling storytelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement