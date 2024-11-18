Left Menu

Reg Murphy: A Legacy in Journalism and Resilience

Reg Murphy, an esteemed journalist, passed away at 90. His career spanned roles in major newspapers, including a notable kidnapping incident. He later held leadership roles at the National Geographic Society and engaged with the United States Golf Association, reflecting his resilience and passion for journalism and golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:10 IST
Reg Murphy: A Legacy in Journalism and Resilience
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned journalist Reg Murphy, who experienced a storied career with leading newspapers such as those in Atlanta, San Francisco, and Baltimore, passed away at the age of 90. Murphy's career was marked by an extraordinary incident—a politically charged kidnapping in 1974 that made national headlines.

Murphy, a Georgia native, was deeply involved in journalism, covering state politics and later becoming editor and publisher of major papers. His commitment to the field extended internationally, reflecting his belief in journalism as a 'sacred trust.'

In his later years, Murphy contributed to the National Geographic Society, advancing its media technologies, and served as president of the United States Golf Association. His life demonstrated a blend of dedication to journalism and a passion for golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

