Reg Murphy: A Legacy in Journalism and Resilience

Renowned journalist Reg Murphy, who experienced a storied career with leading newspapers such as those in Atlanta, San Francisco, and Baltimore, passed away at the age of 90. Murphy's career was marked by an extraordinary incident—a politically charged kidnapping in 1974 that made national headlines.

Murphy, a Georgia native, was deeply involved in journalism, covering state politics and later becoming editor and publisher of major papers. His commitment to the field extended internationally, reflecting his belief in journalism as a 'sacred trust.'

In his later years, Murphy contributed to the National Geographic Society, advancing its media technologies, and served as president of the United States Golf Association. His life demonstrated a blend of dedication to journalism and a passion for golf.

