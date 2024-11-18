Amitabh Bachchan's Enduring Sunday Tradition Continues to Thrill Fans

This Sunday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan delighted his fans once again, stepping outside his iconic Jalsa residence to greet the eager crowd gathered in Mumbai.

For over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has upheld this tradition, drawing hundreds each week craving a glimpse of the megastar. Recently, his film 'Vettaiyan', co-starring Rajinikanth and also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, hit theatres.

Looking ahead, Amitabh is set to appear with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'. Earlier this year, he starred in the ambitious 'Kalki 2898 AD', a film directed by Nag Ashwin and inspired by Hindu scriptures. Featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, the film envisions a future set in the year 2898 AD.

(With inputs from agencies.)