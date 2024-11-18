Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan's Enduring Sunday Tradition Continues to Thrill Fans

Amitabh Bachchan continues his four-decade tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence every Sunday. Recently, his film 'Vettaiyan' released alongside Rajinikanth. Upcoming projects include 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone and 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring a stellar ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:41 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Enduring Sunday Tradition Continues to Thrill Fans
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source:/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Sunday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan delighted his fans once again, stepping outside his iconic Jalsa residence to greet the eager crowd gathered in Mumbai.

For over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has upheld this tradition, drawing hundreds each week craving a glimpse of the megastar. Recently, his film 'Vettaiyan', co-starring Rajinikanth and also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, hit theatres.

Looking ahead, Amitabh is set to appear with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'. Earlier this year, he starred in the ambitious 'Kalki 2898 AD', a film directed by Nag Ashwin and inspired by Hindu scriptures. Featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, the film envisions a future set in the year 2898 AD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024