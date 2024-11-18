Left Menu

Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty Sets Self-Defense World Record in Bruce Lee Tribute

Martial artist Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty trained 18,000 females in Nepal's Birgunj in a historic self-defense session honoring Bruce Lee. Shetty, renowned for training stars like Amitabh Bachchan, marked a world record, emphasizing women's self-defense and empowerment on Bruce Lee's birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:38 IST
Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty Sets Self-Defense World Record in Bruce Lee Tribute
  • Country:
  • India

Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, a celebrated martial artist, orchestrated a historic self-defense session in Birgunj, Nepal, training 18,000 girls and women in just two hours. This event was organized to honor the legendary Bruce Lee.

Shetty, who leads the Cheetah Jeet Kune Do Global Sports Federation, is known for his work with Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as international stars like Ben Kingsley and Jackie Chan.

The event set a world record for the largest self-defense gathering, highlighting Shetty's commitment to women's empowerment and self-defense. Invited by the metropolitan city officials, Shetty remarked on the initiative as a fitting tribute to Bruce Lee's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024