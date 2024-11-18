Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty Sets Self-Defense World Record in Bruce Lee Tribute
Martial artist Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty trained 18,000 females in Nepal's Birgunj in a historic self-defense session honoring Bruce Lee. Shetty, renowned for training stars like Amitabh Bachchan, marked a world record, emphasizing women's self-defense and empowerment on Bruce Lee's birth anniversary.
Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, a celebrated martial artist, orchestrated a historic self-defense session in Birgunj, Nepal, training 18,000 girls and women in just two hours. This event was organized to honor the legendary Bruce Lee.
Shetty, who leads the Cheetah Jeet Kune Do Global Sports Federation, is known for his work with Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as international stars like Ben Kingsley and Jackie Chan.
The event set a world record for the largest self-defense gathering, highlighting Shetty's commitment to women's empowerment and self-defense. Invited by the metropolitan city officials, Shetty remarked on the initiative as a fitting tribute to Bruce Lee's legacy.
