Shoojit Sircar's Ode to Innocence: Abhishek Bachchan Shines in 'I Want To Talk'

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is eagerly anticipating the release of his latest project, 'I Want To Talk', which he believes showcases Abhishek Bachchan's finest work. Reflecting on his casting decision, Sircar fondly recalls meeting Bachchan in Melbourne, Australia, where a heartfelt conversation revealed the actor's innate innocence, reminiscent of his mother, Jaya Bachchan, in his eyes.

Sircar describes a silent scene with Abhishek that captured the warmth and sincerity he sought for the role. He lauds Abhishek's performance, likening it to moments crafted by the late Irrfan Khan, where emotion is powerfully conveyed through silence. Sircar affirms his desire to see Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek work together, expressing admiration for Deepika Padukone, considered for future projects.

'I Want To Talk', directed by Sircar and featuring Abhishek in a central role, delves into complex emotional narratives. The film's core message advocates resilience against life's challenges. At the music launch event, Abhishek discussed his physical transformation, having gained real weight for authenticity, while expressing hope that the film will leave a meaningful impact on audiences. Produced by Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films, the movie is slated for a November 22, 2024 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)