Left Menu

Shoojit Sircar's Ode to Innocence: Abhishek Bachchan Shines in 'I Want To Talk'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar praises Abhishek Bachchan's performance in 'I Want To Talk', highlighting the actor's portrayal of complex emotions and personal transformation. Sircar reflects on casting choices and the film's message of resilience, promising viewers an impactful cinematic experience. The project is set for a 2024 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:23 IST
Shoojit Sircar's Ode to Innocence: Abhishek Bachchan Shines in 'I Want To Talk'
Shoojit Sircar (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is eagerly anticipating the release of his latest project, 'I Want To Talk', which he believes showcases Abhishek Bachchan's finest work. Reflecting on his casting decision, Sircar fondly recalls meeting Bachchan in Melbourne, Australia, where a heartfelt conversation revealed the actor's innate innocence, reminiscent of his mother, Jaya Bachchan, in his eyes.

Sircar describes a silent scene with Abhishek that captured the warmth and sincerity he sought for the role. He lauds Abhishek's performance, likening it to moments crafted by the late Irrfan Khan, where emotion is powerfully conveyed through silence. Sircar affirms his desire to see Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek work together, expressing admiration for Deepika Padukone, considered for future projects.

'I Want To Talk', directed by Sircar and featuring Abhishek in a central role, delves into complex emotional narratives. The film's core message advocates resilience against life's challenges. At the music launch event, Abhishek discussed his physical transformation, having gained real weight for authenticity, while expressing hope that the film will leave a meaningful impact on audiences. Produced by Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films, the movie is slated for a November 22, 2024 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024