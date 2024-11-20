Left Menu

Norman Reedus Envisions 'The Walking Dead' in India: A Global Take on Zombie Survival

Norman Reedus, famed for his role as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead,' expresses a desire to explore different cultures, including India, in the franchise's narrative. The actor highlights the series' focus on diverse relationships amid a zombie apocalypse and discusses the evolution of his character over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:18 IST
Norman Reedus, known for his iconic portrayal of Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead' franchise, has expressed a keen interest in bringing the popular series to India. Speaking about the show's global potential, Reedus said he's curious about how different cultures would handle a zombie apocalypse.

The franchise, inspired by Robert Kirkman's comic book series, delves into the post-apocalyptic world plagued by 'walkers' and examines survival, morality, and relationships. Reedus, who has starred in the series since its inception in the US and its latest iteration in France, believes exploring different cultural perspectives could add depth to the already beloved storyline.

Reedus expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of setting the narrative in India, highlighting the country's rich tapestry of colors and cuisines. He reminisced about previous talks of spin-offs exploring various cultures and languages, noting his luck in continuing his role in the series. The storyline's strength lies in its portrayal of diverse groups forging bonds in dire circumstances, reflecting real-world relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

