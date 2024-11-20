Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath to Attend Special Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to watch 'The Sabarmati Report', starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, the film, based on the Godhra riots, was released on November 15. Massey recently met Adityanath, expressing gratitude for his support. Special screenings at CM's office are frequent, but theatre visits remain rare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:05 IST
Yogi Adityanath to Attend Special Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', starring Vikrant Massey, at a Lucknow cineplex. The film addresses the Godhra riots and was released on November 15.

The chief minister's visit highlights the importance of this film, despite his rare appearances in public theatres. Massey, who met with Adityanath prior, shared his gratitude for the support.

While the list of attendees remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that several BJP leaders and ministers might join the viewing. 'The Sabarmati Report' has garnered praise, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for shedding light on the historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024