Yogi Adityanath to Attend Special Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', starring Vikrant Massey, at a Lucknow cineplex. The film addresses the Godhra riots and was released on November 15.

The chief minister's visit highlights the importance of this film, despite his rare appearances in public theatres. Massey, who met with Adityanath prior, shared his gratitude for the support.

While the list of attendees remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that several BJP leaders and ministers might join the viewing. 'The Sabarmati Report' has garnered praise, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for shedding light on the historical events.

