Dominica Awards PM Modi for COVID-19 Support and Bilateral Strengthening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Dominica's highest national award for his significant role in supporting the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Modi's contributions include vaccine donations and initiatives in healthcare, education, and climate resilience.
In a significant recognition of global leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Dominica's highest national honor for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica presented the award at the India-CARICOM Summit, acknowledging Modi's role in enhancing bilateral relations.
This award recognizes India's vaccine support, healthcare, education, and IT contributions under Modi's leadership, and underscores climate resilience collaboration between India and Dominica.
