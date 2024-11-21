Dominica Awards PM Modi for COVID-19 Support and Bilateral Strengthening

In a significant recognition of global leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Dominica's highest national honor for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica presented the award at the India-CARICOM Summit, acknowledging Modi's role in enhancing bilateral relations.

This award recognizes India's vaccine support, healthcare, education, and IT contributions under Modi's leadership, and underscores climate resilience collaboration between India and Dominica.

