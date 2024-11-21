Left Menu

Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale Returns with Massive Discounts and Exciting Offers!

Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale is back on November 22, 2024, offering up to 60% off on over 1900 beauty and fashion brands. Highlights include daily deals, exclusive gifts, and interactive shopping experiences. Discover discounts on top global and homegrown brands, with special benefits for Nykaa Privé members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:09 IST
Nykaa's highly anticipated Pink Friday Sale is set to return on November 22, 2024, offering significant savings on over 1900 beauty and fashion brands. The sale promises up to 60% discounts, making it the perfect opportunity to replenish your beauty essentials.

This year, shoppers can expect jaw-dropping offers on renowned brands like Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, and Fenty Beauty. In addition to discounts, customers can enjoy free gifts and exclusive deals on popular products. Nykaa Play, the platform's interactive channel, will host live shopping sessions with top industry experts and celebrities.

Fashion enthusiasts are also in for a treat with Nykaa Fashion's Pink Friday Sale, featuring up to 80% off on vibrant outfits and accessories. Nykaa Privé members gain early access to the sale, ensuring they snag the best deals before anyone else.

