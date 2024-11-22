Cultural Bridges: 'Bidjara Kumari' Film Unites Australian Aboriginal and Indian Stories

A groundbreaking film that links the oldest cultural stories of Australia and India, 'Bidjara Kumari', has been unveiled at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Known for its cultural depth, the feature film is being produced by Anupam Sharma with the writing duo of Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson and Jodie Bell.

The film's announcement is aligned with Australia being the spotlight nation at the IFFI's "NFDC Film Bazaar". Supported by Screen Australia and Screen Queensland development grants, 'Bidjara Kumari' is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the film industries of India and Australia.

Anupam Sharma, the film's producer, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Collaborating on such a culturally significant film and blending narratives from two rich cultures is an absolute honour." Co-producer Jodie Bell emphasized the film's dedication to cultural authenticity, ensuring the narrative resonates authentically and meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)