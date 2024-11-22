Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: 'Bidjara Kumari' Film Unites Australian Aboriginal and Indian Stories

'Bidjara Kumari', a groundbreaking film bridging Australian Aboriginal and Indian cultures, was announced at the IFFI in Goa. Produced by Anupam Sharma and featuring a script by Richard Jameson, the movie follows Tasha, an Australian girl, on an emotional journey in India to reconnect with her roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:30 IST
Cultural Bridges: 'Bidjara Kumari' Film Unites Australian Aboriginal and Indian Stories
'Bidjara Kumari' team (Photo source: Film's team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking film that links the oldest cultural stories of Australia and India, 'Bidjara Kumari', has been unveiled at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Known for its cultural depth, the feature film is being produced by Anupam Sharma with the writing duo of Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson and Jodie Bell.

The film's announcement is aligned with Australia being the spotlight nation at the IFFI's "NFDC Film Bazaar". Supported by Screen Australia and Screen Queensland development grants, 'Bidjara Kumari' is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the film industries of India and Australia.

Anupam Sharma, the film's producer, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Collaborating on such a culturally significant film and blending narratives from two rich cultures is an absolute honour." Co-producer Jodie Bell emphasized the film's dedication to cultural authenticity, ensuring the narrative resonates authentically and meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024