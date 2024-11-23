Idris Elba Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Masters of the Universe'

British actor Idris Elba is reportedly in negotiations to become part of the cast for Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action rendition of 'Masters of the Universe'.

The film, directed by Travis Knight, is based on the iconic toy line and television show that captivated audiences in the 1980s. Leading the cast is Nicholas Galitzine, with Camila Mendes and Alison Brie also on board.

Elba is set to portray Duncan, known as Man-At-Arms, joining a cast preparing to bring the classic story of Prince Adam and his heroic alter-ego, He-Man, to the big screen. Production is overseen by prominent producers including Robbie Brenner, Todd Black, and Jason Blumenthal.

