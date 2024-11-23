Left Menu

Idris Elba is in talks to join the live-action 'Masters of the Universe' film, taking on the role of Duncan aka Man-At-Arms. Helmed by Travis Knight, the movie also features Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes. The film, based on the famous toy line, follows He-Man's adventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:31 IST
Idris Elba Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Masters of the Universe'
Idris Elba Image Credit: Wikimedia
British actor Idris Elba is reportedly in negotiations to become part of the cast for Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action rendition of 'Masters of the Universe'.

The film, directed by Travis Knight, is based on the iconic toy line and television show that captivated audiences in the 1980s. Leading the cast is Nicholas Galitzine, with Camila Mendes and Alison Brie also on board.

Elba is set to portray Duncan, known as Man-At-Arms, joining a cast preparing to bring the classic story of Prince Adam and his heroic alter-ego, He-Man, to the big screen. Production is overseen by prominent producers including Robbie Brenner, Todd Black, and Jason Blumenthal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

