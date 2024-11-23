Suhana Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Co-star Agastya Nanda

Actor Suhana Khan, daughter of renowned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, expressed her affectionate birthday wishes for her 'The Archies' co-actor Agastya Nanda through a social media post. On Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a playful photograph capturing a moment with Agastya, where she amusingly tugs at his ear.

In the image, Suhana stuns in a black tube dress, complementing Agastya's chic look in a black shirt and white jacket. Accompanying the snapshot, she simply penned, 'Happy birthday.' Whisperings about Suhana and Agastya dating have circulated, but neither has commented on their relationship status. Agastya's sister, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, also conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes by sharing a collage of images, including a nostalgic recreation of a cherished childhood pose.

'Happy birthday Jr! ❤️ I love you,' Navya affectionately captioned her post. Agastya, the grandson of cinematic icons Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, initiated his acting journey with 'The Archies' under director Zoya Akhtar. Soon, audiences will see him in 'Ikkis,' a war drama retelling the valorous life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, starring alongside industry greats like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Ikkis' is set for a 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)