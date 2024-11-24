Left Menu

Teen Titan Gukesh Faces Off with Chess Champion Liren in World Showdown

Grandmaster D Gukesh is set for a monumental clash against China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh, 18, aspires to become the second Indian to win the title after Viswanathan Anand. The tournament, marking a historic Asian face-off, promises intense competition and a significant prize fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:01 IST
Teen Titan Gukesh Faces Off with Chess Champion Liren in World Showdown
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a high-stakes match that promises to be a historic encounter, Grandmaster D Gukesh, an 18-year-old prodigy from India, is set to take on China's chess maestro, Ding Liren, in the World Chess Championship. The event, beginning Monday, places Gukesh in a spotlight as he strives to emulate India's chess legend, Viswanathan Anand, by claiming the coveted title.

The championship, noteworthy for featuring two Asian players, offers a prize pool of USD 2.5 million. Despite Liren's previous triumph in 2023, Gukesh's current form makes him the favorite. Both players expressed mutual respect and resolve to deliver their finest performance, setting the stage for an intriguing fortnight-long showdown.

Gukesh has shown remarkable progress, gaining 37 rating points within a year, while Liren experienced a dip in his standing. The young Indian's journey, characterized by significant victories and a pivotal win in the Candidates tournament, now brings him to a monumental clash that could redefine his career and highlight India's powerhouse talent in global chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024