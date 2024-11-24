Teen Titan Gukesh Faces Off with Chess Champion Liren in World Showdown

In a high-stakes match that promises to be a historic encounter, Grandmaster D Gukesh, an 18-year-old prodigy from India, is set to take on China's chess maestro, Ding Liren, in the World Chess Championship. The event, beginning Monday, places Gukesh in a spotlight as he strives to emulate India's chess legend, Viswanathan Anand, by claiming the coveted title.

The championship, noteworthy for featuring two Asian players, offers a prize pool of USD 2.5 million. Despite Liren's previous triumph in 2023, Gukesh's current form makes him the favorite. Both players expressed mutual respect and resolve to deliver their finest performance, setting the stage for an intriguing fortnight-long showdown.

Gukesh has shown remarkable progress, gaining 37 rating points within a year, while Liren experienced a dip in his standing. The young Indian's journey, characterized by significant victories and a pivotal win in the Candidates tournament, now brings him to a monumental clash that could redefine his career and highlight India's powerhouse talent in global chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)