Remembering Helen Gallagher: A Broadway Icon and Television Star

Helen Gallagher, an esteemed actress renowned for her contributions to Broadway and daytime television, has died at the age of 98, according to Deadline. Born on July 19, 1926, in New York City, Gallagher's extraordinary career as a singer, dancer, and actress commenced on the vibrant Broadway stage.

Her breakout role came in 1952 when she portrayed Gladys Bumps in the Broadway musical 'Pal Joey', earning her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Gallagher's legacy includes performances in notable productions of the Golden Age, such as 'The Pajama Game', 'Mame', 'Sweet Charity', and 'Guys and Dolls'.

Gallagher further solidified her place in theater history with her second Tony Award win in 1971 for her role as Lucille Early in 'No, No, Nanette', a musical that enjoyed an impressive two-year run at the 46th Street Theatre, now the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In television, she left an indelible mark playing Maeve Ryan in the soap opera 'Ryan's Hope', a role for which she garnered three Daytime Emmy Awards over its 13-season run.

Her extensive TV career also featured guest roles on 'Another World', 'All My Children', 'One Life to Live', and dramatic series like 'Law & Order'. Gallagher graced the silver screen with performances in films such as 'Strangers When We Meet' (1960), 'Roseland' (1977), and 'Neptune's Rocking Horse' (1997). Off-stage and screen, Gallagher committed to nurturing future generations at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan, where she taught aspiring performers for several years.

Helen Gallagher's influential contributions to the arts were celebrated by audiences and peers, leaving a lasting legacy that spanned decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)