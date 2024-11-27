Chess Prodigy: Divith's Remarkable Rise in the Game of Kings
At just eight years old, Divith from Hyderabad stuns the chess world by winning the U-8 championship at the world cadet event in Montesilvano. His early interest in puzzles led to an exceptional chess journey, with his tactical prowess drawing comparisons to legends and aiming for records.
On a serene November afternoon in Hyderabad, a young six-year-old with oversized spectacles caught the chess world's attention. This child prodigy displayed extraordinary skill in an endgame at a simultaneous exhibition, stunning India's World Championship contender, D Gukesh, who later praised his talent.
Though he lost to Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, young Divith's exceptional performance didn't go unnoticed. Fast forward to today, Divith, now eight, has become the newest Indian chess sensation, clinching the under-8 title at the world cadet event in Montesilvano, Italy.
Divith's fascination with puzzles at an early age paved the way for his chess career, with strategic online training orchestrated by his determined parents. Despite initial setbacks, his remarkable progress continues, and his family believes he could soon break the youngest Grandmaster record set by Abhimanyu Mishra.
