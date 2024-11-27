Stars in the Spotlight: Glastonbury, Bollywood, and Rap Feuds
This article highlights significant entertainment news, including Rod Stewart's Glastonbury performance, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's near-retirement during the pandemic, 'Moana 2's embrace of Pacific culture, and Drake's legal dispute with Kendrick Lamar over alleged defamatory lyrics in the rap track 'Not Like Us.'
Rod Stewart is set to feature prominently at next year's Glastonbury Festival, marking his return to the legendary stage after over two decades. The 79-year-old icon will perform at the festival's renowned legends slot, a coveted spot historically reserved for iconic performers.
Bollywood sensation Aamir Khan nearly retired during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan, now 59, credits his ex-wife for persuading him to continue his career. Currently, he is in the U.S. promoting 'Lost Ladies,' India's entry for the Academy Awards 2025, which he co-produced.
'Moana 2' embraces Pacific culture, as Auli'i Cravalho reprises her role in this Hawaiian-inspired sequel. Meanwhile, music superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar are embroiled in a legal spat, with Drake contesting the promotion of a Lamar's track that allegedly defames him.
(With inputs from agencies.)