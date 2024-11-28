Left Menu

Life-Size Memories: Sculptures Keep Loved Ones Close in Punjab

Residents in Punjab are commissioning life-size statues of departed loved ones, such as Resham Sharma's grandfather, to feel their ongoing presence. Sculptor Iqbal Singh is widely recognized for creating these sculptures, preserving memories and offering inspiration for families across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Pathankot, a life-size statue of Resham Sharma's grandfather stands proudly in a family-owned field, symbolizing enduring memories and inspiration. This carbon fiber creation showcases traditional garb and serves as a tangible link to the family's past, especially for Sharma's grandmother, who becomes emotional at its sight.

Sculptor Iqbal Singh, renowned for his craftsmanship, is seeing an increasing demand for such statues. Families like Sharma's are commissioning Singh to sculpt life-size statues of late relatives, ensuring their presence is felt and remembered, even in their absence.

The allure of these sculptures stretches beyond personal sentiment; they encapsulate stories of hard work and perseverance, like Sharma's grandfather's journey from landlessness to owning 20 acres. Other families, such as Manpreet Singh's, also find solace and continued guidance through these enduring tributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

