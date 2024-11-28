Life-Size Memories: Sculptures Keep Loved Ones Close in Punjab

In Pathankot, a life-size statue of Resham Sharma's grandfather stands proudly in a family-owned field, symbolizing enduring memories and inspiration. This carbon fiber creation showcases traditional garb and serves as a tangible link to the family's past, especially for Sharma's grandmother, who becomes emotional at its sight.

Sculptor Iqbal Singh, renowned for his craftsmanship, is seeing an increasing demand for such statues. Families like Sharma's are commissioning Singh to sculpt life-size statues of late relatives, ensuring their presence is felt and remembered, even in their absence.

The allure of these sculptures stretches beyond personal sentiment; they encapsulate stories of hard work and perseverance, like Sharma's grandfather's journey from landlessness to owning 20 acres. Other families, such as Manpreet Singh's, also find solace and continued guidance through these enduring tributes.

