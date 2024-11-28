Left Menu

Assam Pavilion Shines at IITF 2024 with Thematic Excellence

The Assam Pavilion secured third place for thematic presentation at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024. Directed by Debajit Phukan, the pavilion showcased diverse products, generating Rs 34.40 lakh in revenue. Highlighted items included handloom, perfumes, and traditional handicrafts, attracting numerous domestic and international buyers.

The Assam Pavilion clinched third place for excellence in thematic presentation at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024, hosted at Bharat Mandapam. The display, featuring an impressive array of handloom, water hyacinth, and perfumes, was recognized for its outstanding thematic presentation.

Director Debajit Phukan received the award from Pradeep Singh Kharola, the Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), announced an Assam government release. Phukan expressed pride, stating that bagging third place with a bronze medal is a significant achievement for the pavilion.

The pavilion attracted considerable attention from visitors, entrepreneurs, and delegates, securing both sales and orders from domestic and international markets. It generated Rs 34.40 lakh in revenue and showcased products from handicrafts, technology, and the One District, One Product initiative, drawing particular interest in traditional crafts and Agar perfume products.

