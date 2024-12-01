Taste of the Himalayas: Uttarakhand's Culinary Delights in Delhi
A food festival in New Delhi celebrates Uttarakhand's Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisines. Hosted by Hilton, the 10-day event features authentic dishes like Bhatt ki Churkani and Pahadi Ghee Khichdi. Curated by Chef Prateek Agrawal, the festival aims to transport visitors to the Himalayan foothills with its diverse menu.
Delhiites are in for a treat as a distinctive food festival celebrating Uttarakhand's flavors, specifically the Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisines, is showcased at the Hilton Garden Inn, Saket.
Dubbed 'Kauthig', the 10-day culinary event, curated by Chef Prateek Agrawal, promises authentic regional dishes like Bhatt ki Churkani and Khichdi made with Pahadi ghee and curd.
Chef Agrawal expressed excitement about offering guests a taste of the Himalayan foothills through forgotten recipes and traditional fare. The festival closes on December 8.
