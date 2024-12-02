Oman Emerges as a Hotspot for Indian Tourists in West Asia

Oman is setting its sights on a new tourism milestone, expecting over seven lakh Indian tourists this year, according to government officials. This follows a record-breaking turnout of over six lakh Indian visitors in 2023, marking the highest influx of Indian tourists to Oman to date.

With its captivating landscapes and innovative infrastructure investments, Oman is fast becoming a top destination in West Asia. Key attractions like the Oman Across the Ages Museum and the Longest Zipline in Musandam are part of the government's strategy to position tourism as a cornerstone of national growth.

India remains a pivotal partner in this journey, with deep-rooted strategic ties. Oman hosts key events such as MICE Travel Shows and facilitates interactions between Indian travel professionals and Oman's tourism sector, underscoring commitment to sustainable, responsible tourism.

