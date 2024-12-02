Karnataka Declares 2025 as 'Gandhi Bharat Year' to Celebrate Historic Congress Session

The Karnataka government has officially declared 2025 as 'Gandhi Bharat Year' in tribute to the significant 1924 Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi.

This decision was made during a meeting headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, focusing on organizing meaningful programs to reflect on Gandhi's legacy and the freedom movement.

Apart from events, the plan includes infrastructure enhancements such as road illumination and the construction of memorials, alongside cultural projects like dubbing the film 'Gandhi' in Kannada and releasing a special commemorative postal stamp.

