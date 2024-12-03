Tom Cruise Dives into the Unknown with Doug Liman's 'Deeper'

Filmmaker Doug Liman has officially announced that Tom Cruise will lead the cast of his forthcoming supernatural thriller, 'Deeper'. This revelation came during a screening event for the documentary 'Gaucho Gaucho' in New York City. Liman expressed excitement about delving into the horror-thriller genre, a territory unexplored by him and Cruise, according to Deadline.

Liman shared, 'I have never done one,' noting his enthusiasm for the project. 'Deeper' is centered around an astronaut encountering a terrifying force during an unprecedented dive into an uncharted ocean trench, offering a unique narrative twist.

Despite its decade-long development history, featuring setbacks due to original attachments like Bradley Cooper and directors ranging from Kornel Mundruczo to Baltasar Kormakur, the project has since found a home at Warner Bros, Deadline reports. Although it's uncertain if this will be Liman's next endeavor, he's eager to bring 'Deeper' to fruition.

The venture marks another collaboration between Cruise and Liman, who previously worked on 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'American Made'. They are simultaneously developing a NASA-centered film in partnership with SpaceX, though details are currently limited.

Furthermore, Cruise is negotiating a sequel to his 1990 film 'Days of Thunder', set to be produced by Paramount Pictures. Following his successful stint in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Cruise is anticipated to commence shooting a new project with director Alejandro G. Inarritu under Warner Bros and Legendary, although specifics remain classified. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)