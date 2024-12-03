Art Resurrected: Treasure Trove of Stolen Masterpieces Unveiled in Milan

An extraordinary exhibition in Milan is casting the spotlight on more than 80 art pieces, including celebrated works by Salvador Dali, Giorgio De Chirico, and Andy Warhol. These artworks, once hidden within the shadows of mafia-related money laundering schemes, have been recovered by Italian authorities.

Housed in the prestigious Palazzo Reale, the 'SalvArti' exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, features a robust array of 20th-century to early 21st-century art. After appearing in Rome last November, this tour will captivate Milanese audiences until January's close before heading to Reggio Calabria, the heartland of the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia.

In a commendable cultural restitution effort, these recovered masterpieces will ultimately be exhibited in various museums across Italy, rejuvenating the nation's artistic heritage.

