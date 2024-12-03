Left Menu

Art Resurrected: Treasure Trove of Stolen Masterpieces Unveiled in Milan

An exhibition at Palazzo Reale in Milan showcases over 80 artworks, including pieces by Dali, De Chirico, Warhol, and others, recovered from mafia-related investigations. This 'SalvArti' exhibition, spanning from the early 20th century to the 2000s, will tour Italy before being distributed to various museums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST
An extraordinary exhibition in Milan is casting the spotlight on more than 80 art pieces, including celebrated works by Salvador Dali, Giorgio De Chirico, and Andy Warhol. These artworks, once hidden within the shadows of mafia-related money laundering schemes, have been recovered by Italian authorities.

Housed in the prestigious Palazzo Reale, the 'SalvArti' exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, features a robust array of 20th-century to early 21st-century art. After appearing in Rome last November, this tour will captivate Milanese audiences until January's close before heading to Reggio Calabria, the heartland of the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia.

In a commendable cultural restitution effort, these recovered masterpieces will ultimately be exhibited in various museums across Italy, rejuvenating the nation's artistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

