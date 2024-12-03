Left Menu

Vir Das Joins Hush Puppies as Brand Ambassador, Prepares for Emmy Moment

Global footwear brand Hush Puppies announces Vir Das as their new brand ambassador. Vir's unique style and charm align with Hush Puppies' playful spirit. The partnership kicks off with a comedic brand film, embodying Hush Puppies' 'feel good' philosophy. The initiative promises style and elevated comfort to modern Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global footwear brand Hush Puppies, in collaboration with Bata India, has announced actor and comedian Vir Das as their new brand ambassador. Known for his charisma and unique fashion sense, Vir Das is an ideal fit for the brand's playful style and comforting ethos. This announcement precedes his historic appearance as the first Indian to host the 52nd International Emmy Awards.

The partnership was unveiled through a comedic brand film that portrays Vir Das preparing for the Emmy Awards. As he frantically searches for his 'puppies' to complete his ensemble, the film captures both the humor and style of Vir Das and the Hush Puppies brand. The exciting collaboration aims to connect Hush Puppies with a new generation of consumers, blending style with unmatched comfort.

Commenting on the partnership, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, expressed pride in having Vir Das lead the brand conversation. She believes his lifestyle and values resonate perfectly with Hush Puppies' promise of fashionable comfort. Vir Das humorously remarked that it feels as if the brand turned his spirit animal into a shoe. Together, they intend to showcase Hush Puppies' 'feel good' philosophy, reaching out to modern Indians with stylish, comfortable footwear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

