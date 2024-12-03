Nagaland's Hornbill Festival: A Global Tribal Extravaganza

Celebrated as the largest tribal festival in the world, the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland has been hailed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as a pivotal event to boost tourism in the region. Marking its 25th anniversary, the festival showcases the cultural diversity of all 18 Naga tribes through vibrant performances.

Speaking at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Shekhawat underscored the festival's evolution into a global celebration of music and cultural expressions. He emphasized its international acclaim and potential to enhance tourism in Nagaland and the Northeast, expressing optimism about its future success.

The festival featured cultural performances with participation from international artists, including Japan's renowned Drum Tao group, and traditional ceremonies such as the Tikhir tribe's log drum-pulling. A traditional stilt bamboo race added excitement to the event, highlighting the engaging spirit of the participants.

