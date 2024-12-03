Left Menu

Harmony at the Heart: Delhi's Indian Classical Music Festival

The 2024 Indian Classical Music Festival, inaugurated by Delhi's Art and Culture Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, celebrates the country's musical heritage. Featuring performances by esteemed artists like Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, the festival aims to inspire the younger generation and preserve cultural traditions.

The Delhi Government launched the 2024 Indian Classical Music Festival on Tuesday, captivating a full audience at the Shriram Centre, Mandi House. The event was inaugurated by Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art and Culture, who emphasized its role in celebrating India's rich musical legacy and inspiring future generations.

The festival opened with Ojesh Pratap Singh, a musician and academic, performing 'Raga Bhoopali'. This was followed by classical vocalist Rindana Rahasya's renditions of 'Raga Kedar' and concluded with a semi-classical 'Raga Kirwani'. A major highlight was Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's 65th concert in Delhi, featuring thumris and bhajans.

Day two promises performances from Kashish Mittal, a classical vocalist, and musician Deborshi Bhattacharya. The festival will end on Thursday with Vidushi Shubha Mudgal and sitar maestro Shubhendra Rao entertaining the audience, sustaining the cultural spirit initiated at the festival's outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

