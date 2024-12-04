Coming of Age Drama 'Girls Will Be Girls' Set for Prime Video Debut

The film 'Girls Will Be Girls', marking the production debut of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is gearing up for its premiere on Prime Video, confirmed for December 18.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the movie has captured significant international attention, securing major accolades at prestigious events including the Sundance Film Festival and MAMI.

Set against a backdrop of rebellion and desire, it stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, narrating the story of 16-year-old Mira whose journey mirrors her mother's past coming-of-age struggles.

