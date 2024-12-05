Francis Ford Coppola's Unlikely Regret: Birth of the Sequel Era

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, known for his cinematic masterpieces, recently shared a surprising regret regarding 'The Godfather Part II.' According to a report by Deadline, Coppola initially resisted making the sequel, now hailed as one of the greatest films ever, but Hollywood's growing obsession with sequels owes much to his decision.

Coppola recounted his experience, saying, "They said, basically, 'Francis, you've made Coca-Cola. You're gonna stop making colas?'" In an effort to evade directing the movie, Coppola proposed that the rising talent Martin Scorsese should helm it. However, Paramount Pictures dismissed this idea.

Faced with continuing the project he initiated demands, which included a $1 million payday and the inclusion of 'Part II' in the title. Despite their initial skepticism, the studio agreed. Ultimately, 'The Godfather Part II' not only triumphed at the Oscars, securing six awards, but also catalyzed a trend in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)