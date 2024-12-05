Left Menu

Panda Go! Fest HK: Unleashing a Panda-Phenomenon in Hong Kong

The Panda Go! Fest HK is Hong Kong's largest panda exhibition featuring 2,500 panda sculptures across famous landmarks. Organized by AllRightsReserved (ARR), this event highlights Hong Kong's cultural blend, encourages tourism, and supports panda conservation, with proceeds benefiting Ocean Park conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:39 IST
Panda Go! Fest HK: Unleashing a Panda-Phenomenon in Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The giant panda, a national treasure of China, continues to captivate international audiences with its charming appeal. In Hong Kong, enthusiasm for these cuddly creatures is as strong as ever, with the Panda Go! Fest HK showcasing a stunning collection of 2,500 panda sculptures.

Organized by the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR), the event is Hong Kong's largest panda-themed exhibition to date, symbolizing a profound intersection of art, tourism, and conservation. These sculptures will adorn various famous city landmarks, blending the beauty of art with daily life and raising awareness for panda conservation efforts.

In addition to the plethora of panda sculptures, Panda Go! Fest HK introduces Hong Kong's exclusive Panda Friends & Family IP, aiming to integrate art and tourism while boosting the economy through cultural exchanges. All proceeds from commercial activities and special-edition panda auctions will go to Ocean Park, enhancing efforts to conserve these rare animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024