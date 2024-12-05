Panda Go! Fest HK: Unleashing a Panda-Phenomenon in Hong Kong

The giant panda, a national treasure of China, continues to captivate international audiences with its charming appeal. In Hong Kong, enthusiasm for these cuddly creatures is as strong as ever, with the Panda Go! Fest HK showcasing a stunning collection of 2,500 panda sculptures.

Organized by the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR), the event is Hong Kong's largest panda-themed exhibition to date, symbolizing a profound intersection of art, tourism, and conservation. These sculptures will adorn various famous city landmarks, blending the beauty of art with daily life and raising awareness for panda conservation efforts.

In addition to the plethora of panda sculptures, Panda Go! Fest HK introduces Hong Kong's exclusive Panda Friends & Family IP, aiming to integrate art and tourism while boosting the economy through cultural exchanges. All proceeds from commercial activities and special-edition panda auctions will go to Ocean Park, enhancing efforts to conserve these rare animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)