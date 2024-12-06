Remembering Jayabharathi: Pioneer of Alternate Genre Cinema
Jayabharathi, known for his contribution to alternate genre cinema, passed away at 77. Despite financial struggles, his passion for cinema remained unwavering. His films, including 'Kudisai' and 'Nanba Nanba', received acclaim, with the latter winning a national award. He was also a journalist prior to filmmaking.
Renowned film director and writer Jayabharathi, a trailblazer in alternative genre cinema, passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related ailments. A source close to him confirmed his death on Friday following a period of deteriorating health.
Praised for his dedication to alternative cinema, Jayabharathi was celebrated for his ability to craft compelling stories despite financial hardships. His acclaimed work includes the nationally awarded 'Nanba Nanba' and the crowdfunded 'Kudisai' which brought him widespread fame in 1979.
An advocate for cinema beyond mainstream narratives, Jayabharathi's contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry. With roots in journalism, his life's work has been honored with a call for state recognition by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
