Sanjay Dutt Joins Bhupinder Babbal's 'Power House' Music Video

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to feature in an exciting new music video by renowned Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal. Babbal, who captured audiences with 'Arjan Vailly' in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' last year, is back with a track titled 'Power House'.

The announcement was made by Babbal on Instagram, revealing Sanjay Dutt and Amrit Maan's involvement. The song, a production under Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, is eagerly anticipated and set for a December 10 release.

Manan Bhardwaj lends his musical composition to this project, while Teji Sandhu directs with Raymannt Marwah as co-producer. On the cinematic front, Sanjay Dutt is preparing for 'Welcome 3', a multi-starrer alongside Akshay Kumar, which was teased on Kumar's birthday last year.

