Sanjay Dutt Joins Bhupinder Babbal's 'Power House' Music Video

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to appear in a new music video titled 'Power House', alongside veteran Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal and singer Amrit Maan. The song, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, will release on December 10. Meanwhile, Dutt is gearing up for his role in 'Welcome 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:41 IST
Poster of Power House song (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to feature in an exciting new music video by renowned Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal. Babbal, who captured audiences with 'Arjan Vailly' in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' last year, is back with a track titled 'Power House'.

The announcement was made by Babbal on Instagram, revealing Sanjay Dutt and Amrit Maan's involvement. The song, a production under Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, is eagerly anticipated and set for a December 10 release.

Manan Bhardwaj lends his musical composition to this project, while Teji Sandhu directs with Raymannt Marwah as co-producer. On the cinematic front, Sanjay Dutt is preparing for 'Welcome 3', a multi-starrer alongside Akshay Kumar, which was teased on Kumar's birthday last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

