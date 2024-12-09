Mbappé's Unwavering Commitment to National Team Amid Challenges

Kylian Mbappé has reiterated his dedication to the French national team, stressing that "there's nothing bigger" after missing recent matches. His absence was attributed to physical and mental struggles by coach Didier Deschamps, although speculation about potential depression was dismissed by Mbappé in a television interview.

As France's captain, Mbappé addressed misconceptions surrounding his mental state and reaffirmed his love for the national team. He expressed frustration over others speculating on his behalf regarding his struggles at Real Madrid, emphasizing his continued commitment to his country.

Despite a challenging start with Madrid, including missed penalties and offsides, Mbappé remains content with his decision to join the Spanish club. He discussed the pressure of living up to expectations and his aspirations to succeed at "the biggest club in the world."

(With inputs from agencies.)