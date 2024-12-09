Left Menu

Water Transversality Global Awards: Celebrating Sustainability Achievements

The Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave was inaugurated by Indian government officials and international dignitaries. The event emphasized water management, sustainability, and collaborative initiatives across South and South-West Asia. Various awards were distributed to organizations and individuals making significant contributions to water and environmental sustainability.

New Delhi hosted the prestigious Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave, drawing attention to sustainability efforts worldwide. Inaugurated by Sh. Hash Malhotra, distinguished guests from across the globe were present, including Dr. Arvind Kumar of the India Water Foundation and UN ESCAP's Mikiko Tanaka.

Accompanying the launch was a commemorative cover by India Post and a book by Dr. Kumar. The conclave featured reports on SDG 6 across South and South-West Asia. Across 18 sessions, the event saw 500 participants collaborate to address global water challenges.

Notably, numerous awards recognized innovation in water management and sustainability, with organizations like WAPCOS and GAIL India receiving honors. Lifetime achievement awards celebrated leaders who have significantly advanced environmental stewardship and water resource innovation.

