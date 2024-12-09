In a high-profile case emerging from the French #MeToo movement, filmmaker Christophe Ruggia is on trial starting Monday, accused of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage. Haenel, known for her roles in acclaimed films, alleges inappropriate conduct during her time working on "The Devils."

Milan's iconic La Scala opera house launches its season with a reimagined Verdi opera, underscoring the tragedies of war amid global conflicts. "La Forza del Destino" has been adapted to reflect modern-day themes, offering a poignant lens on historical narratives.

Rap mogul Jay-Z is at the center of a legal storm as a lawsuit accuses him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a teenager at a 2000 party. Jay-Z refutes the claims, branding the lawsuit a "blackmail attempt," while his legal team remains unavailable for comment.

A vibrant Spanish tradition sees residents of Jarandilla de la Vera setting brooms alight and playfully hitting each other in the festival of Los Escobazos. This annual spectacle draws parallels with fictional magical tales but remains rooted in communal fun.

The final Kennedy Center Honors of President Biden's term celebrated Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, jazz musician Arturo Sandoval, and the Grateful Dead. The event also recognized the Apollo Theater, marking the first time the honor has been awarded to an institution.

