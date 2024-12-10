Left Menu

Sky-High Honors: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to Review IAF Graduation Parade

Chief of Air Staff Marshal AP Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal. This event will mark the completion of pre-commissioning training for IAF cadets and includes the commissioning of the first Weapon Systems Branch officers. Highlights include awards and impressive aerial displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:58 IST
Sky-High Honors: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to Review IAF Graduation Parade
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of Air Staff, is set to review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy located in Dundigal near Hyderabad on December 14.

According to a Defence release, this parade commemorates the successful completion of training for the 214th Course's flight cadets from various IAF branches. It will also introduce the first cohort of Weapon Systems Branch officers into the Air Force.

The reviewing officer will award the 'President’s Commission' to the graduates, alongside the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to officers including those from the Navy and Coast Guard. The event will feature aerial showcases by various aircraft, promising a grand spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024