Sky-High Honors: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to Review IAF Graduation Parade

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of Air Staff, is set to review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy located in Dundigal near Hyderabad on December 14.

According to a Defence release, this parade commemorates the successful completion of training for the 214th Course's flight cadets from various IAF branches. It will also introduce the first cohort of Weapon Systems Branch officers into the Air Force.

The reviewing officer will award the 'President’s Commission' to the graduates, alongside the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to officers including those from the Navy and Coast Guard. The event will feature aerial showcases by various aircraft, promising a grand spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)