Celebrating Culinary Triumph: South Indian Flavors Shine with Michelin Accolades in NYC

In a remarkable achievement in New York City's dining scene, Chef Vijaya Kumar's esteemed South Indian restaurant, Semma, has retained its coveted Michelin star for the third consecutive year. The announcement was made via the restaurant's official Instagram, where the team extended their heartfelt congratulations to Chef Vijaya.

'Congratulations to Chef Vijay for maintaining the Michelin star for the third year in a row and continuing to hold the distinction of being the only Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in NYC,' read the post. Chef Kumar, originally from Natham, a small town in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, had previously operated two restaurants in San Francisco, namely Dosa and Rasa, the latter of which also received a Michelin Star before its closure in 2015.

In collaboration with Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods, Kumar introduced Semma, which offers authentic South Indian cuisine. Alongside his achievements, renowned Chef Vikas Khanna also claimed the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. He celebrated by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his journey and dedication to showcasing Indian hospitality. His restaurant, Bungalow, which opened in March 2024, quickly gained favor in New York's vibrant culinary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)