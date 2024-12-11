Left Menu

Selena Gomez Champions Mental Health and Women Empowerment at Academy Luncheon

Selena Gomez highlighted mental health priorities and women's empowerment at the Academy Women's Luncheon. She discussed the importance of supporting underserved communities and women's voices, linking her message to her bipolar disorder diagnosis, Rare Impact Fund, and roles in recent films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

At Hollywood's Academy Women's Luncheon, Selena Gomez took the spotlight, addressing the crucial topic of mental health, advocating for support for underserved communities. The event saw the star emphasizing the need for action and resources for mental health, particularly for neglected groups.

Gomez, who has publicly shared her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside her Rare Beauty cosmetics line to aid young people's mental health. She pledged to donate a portion of sales to expand mental health services and education.

The luncheon, attended by notable celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Olivia Wilde, also marked a celebration of women's voices in film. It highlighted the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a program aiding emerging female filmmakers, with Gomez commending the empowering efforts within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

