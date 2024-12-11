Selena Gomez Champions Mental Health and Women Empowerment at Academy Luncheon

At Hollywood's Academy Women's Luncheon, Selena Gomez took the spotlight, addressing the crucial topic of mental health, advocating for support for underserved communities. The event saw the star emphasizing the need for action and resources for mental health, particularly for neglected groups.

Gomez, who has publicly shared her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside her Rare Beauty cosmetics line to aid young people's mental health. She pledged to donate a portion of sales to expand mental health services and education.

The luncheon, attended by notable celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Olivia Wilde, also marked a celebration of women's voices in film. It highlighted the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a program aiding emerging female filmmakers, with Gomez commending the empowering efforts within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)