Celebrating Alvin Ailey: A Dance Legacy at the Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York is currently featuring an exhibition that highlights the influential legacy of Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Ailey, a transformative figure in modern dance, is celebrated through a variety of artistic mediums including video, painting, photography, and prints.

Ailey established the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, aiming to preserve and expand the African American cultural narrative through the art of dance. His 1960 masterpiece, 'Revelations,' further solidified his status as a pioneering visionary. The exhibition also showcases a newly commissioned portrait of Ailey, alongside a one-hour video that narrates his life and career.

With current interim artistic director Matthew Rushing at the helm, the dance company continues to honor Ailey's mission while infusing new energy into the repertoire. The exhibition delves into how the company has evolved since Ailey's passing, maintaining its foundational values while embracing innovation in dance.

