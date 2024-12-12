Left Menu

American Pilgrim Released After 7 Months in Syrian Detention

Travis Timmerman, an American who crossed into Syria on foot for a religious pilgrimage, has been released after seven months in detention. He shared with Al-Arabiya TV that he was treated well. Rebels found him and kept him safe, appearing in online videos earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:02 IST
American Pilgrim Released After 7 Months in Syrian Detention
  • Country:
  • Syria

Travis Timmerman, an American held in Syria for seven months, has been released, according to a recent interview with Al-Arabiya TV. Timmerman, who entered Syria on foot from Lebanon for a religious pilgrimage, reported that he was treated well during his captivity.

Earlier, videos circulated online showing Timmerman in the company of rebels, claiming they had found him and were ensuring his safety. The incident has brought attention to the complexities faced by foreigners entering conflict zones.

The release of Timmerman marks the end of a harrowing period, highlighting the risks involved in cross-border pilgrimages, especially in politically unstable regions like Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024