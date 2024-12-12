American Pilgrim Released After 7 Months in Syrian Detention
Travis Timmerman, an American who crossed into Syria on foot for a religious pilgrimage, has been released after seven months in detention. He shared with Al-Arabiya TV that he was treated well. Rebels found him and kept him safe, appearing in online videos earlier.
Travis Timmerman, an American held in Syria for seven months, has been released, according to a recent interview with Al-Arabiya TV. Timmerman, who entered Syria on foot from Lebanon for a religious pilgrimage, reported that he was treated well during his captivity.
Earlier, videos circulated online showing Timmerman in the company of rebels, claiming they had found him and were ensuring his safety. The incident has brought attention to the complexities faced by foreigners entering conflict zones.
The release of Timmerman marks the end of a harrowing period, highlighting the risks involved in cross-border pilgrimages, especially in politically unstable regions like Syria.
